National
Home > National

Sade To Release New Song For “A Wrinkle In Time” Soundtrack

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 10 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Sade Performs At Belgrade Arena

Source: Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty

We haven’t heard new music from Sade in quite some time. Sade fans get ready because director, Ava DuVernay announced on Twitter that the singer will have a song on the “A Wrinkle in Time” soundtrack. DuVernay also listed Sia, Chloe x Halle and more will be featured on the project.

Sade’s song for the soundtrack titled “Flower of the Universe” already is getting everyone excited. On the post DuVernay said, “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true.”

Sade hasn’t released an album since 2010 so fans are ready for new music. “A Wrinkle in Time” will be released in theaters on March 9th. We can’t wait to support this music and movie.

RELATED: First Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle In Time” Is Awesome [VIDEO]

RELATED: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s New Song Proves “Black Panther” Soundtrack Will Be Lit [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Smooth Operator: 11 Photos Of Sade Adu Serving Face, Grace, & Beauty

10 photos Launch gallery

Smooth Operator: 11 Photos Of Sade Adu Serving Face, Grace, & Beauty

Continue reading Smooth Operator: 11 Photos Of Sade Adu Serving Face, Grace, & Beauty

Smooth Operator: 11 Photos Of Sade Adu Serving Face, Grace, & Beauty

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest