We haven’t heard new music from Sade in quite some time. Sade fans get ready because director, Ava DuVernay announced on Twitter that the singer will have a song on the “A Wrinkle in Time” soundtrack. DuVernay also listed Sia, Chloe x Halle and more will be featured on the project.
Sade’s song for the soundtrack titled “Flower of the Universe” already is getting everyone excited. On the post DuVernay said, “I never thought she’d say yes, but asked anyway. She was kind + giving. A goddess. We began a journey together that I’ll never forget. Proud to announce that Sade has created an original song for WRINKLE IN TIME. It’s entitled “Flower of the Universe.” And it’s a dream come true.”
Sade hasn’t released an album since 2010 so fans are ready for new music. “A Wrinkle in Time” will be released in theaters on March 9th. We can’t wait to support this music and movie.
RELATED: First Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s “A Wrinkle In Time” Is Awesome [VIDEO]
RELATED: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man
RELATED: Kendrick Lamar’s New Song Proves “Black Panther” Soundtrack Will Be Lit [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- UberEats Driver Denied Bond In Fatal Shooting Of Morehouse Graduate
- HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Kerry Washington Looks Like A Floral Fantasy In Dolce And Gabbana
- Help Out A FREE After School Arts Program for Inner City ATL!
- Make America Great Again! Child Sex Offender Is The Face Of A Trump Supporter’s Dating Site
- See who is hiring in the metro Atlanta!
- Why Jill Scott Bought A Mountain
- Sade To Release New Song For “A Wrinkle In Time” Soundtrack
- Snoop Dogg Helps Rescue A Stranded Driver On Los Angeles Freeway
- Nicki Minaj’s Brother Reportedly Trying To Get Child-Rape Case Thrown Out
- Trey Songz Accused Of Hitting Woman In The Face At All-Star Party