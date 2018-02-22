Chris Tucker Confirms “Rush Hour 4” Is Happening

Chris Tucker and Jacki Chan are back at it for the 4th time with a new “Rush Hour” film!

Reboot and sequel announcements are a dime a dozen nowadays, but sometimes, just sometimes, a reboot will be announced and literally knock everyone off their feet. After some rumors about a new Rush Hour began circulating last year, Chris Tucker, arguably the funniest half of the franchise, finally confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is a go during an appearance on the ESPN podcast. READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9: