Mo'Nique Compares Charlamagne To A Slave Who Allowed His Wife To Be Raped By The Master

Mo’Nique Compares Charlamagne To A Slave Who Allowed His Wife To Be Raped By The Master

Posted 5 hours ago
As we reported earlier today, Mo’Nique appeared on The Breakfast Club for a tense interview about  her Netflix boycott and her allegedly difficult reputation. She laid into Charlamagne for labeling her the Donkey of the Day, she attacked Black media for not supporting her and she snapped on Angela Yee for bringing up her difficult reputation. However, if you were listening, you missed the uncomfortable moment that went down when they went off air.

Mo’Nique was saying goodbye to everyone but didn’t acknowledge Charlamagne — who she referred to as his real name, Lenard. When  Charlamagne asked why she wasn’t speaking to him, Mo replied, “You are going to hear yourself a lot from me lately. You are going to hear yourself around the world because we have to explain brothers like you. We do. And when we watch the movie Birth of a Nation and we saw that man walk his wife into that master’s house — we watched him walk his wife in.”  She ended with, “You’re that brother,” pointing at Charlamagne.

Mo’Nique is referring to a scene from 2016’s The Birth of a Nation where a slave, played by Gabrielle Union, was raped by the master.

Welp, be sure to add Charlamagne to Mo’s stand up act. He will certainly get the same dragging Tyler Perry, Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniels received.

