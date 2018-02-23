Kendrick Lamar Wants To Be A Villain In The Next Black Panther Movie!

The all-around success of Black Panther has prompted more inspiration than a little. Kendrick Lamar already has the number one album in the country from the Black Panther soundtrack he executive produced along with TDE. But the “Humble” rapper has bigger dreams in mind for the sequel.

When asked about whether or not he wanted a cameo role in the sequel, Lamar told BBC Radio 1 host Clara Amfo, “Come on, I got to now.” He went on to add that he’d love to play a Killmonger-like character that is a “villain, but loved and misunderstood.”

“I think [the movie is] something that not only stands within this moment, but stands within time. These words, these ideas, these albums, they just come from a single thought,” Lamar said of working on the film’s soundtrack. “This thought can be made in my bedroom, on the toilet, anywhere I’m driving, and then next thing I know, six months later, they can be all around the world and people are sharing the same thought in that same moment. That’s the greatest part.”

You can hear the full interview here.

