Watching These ASMR Videos Will Definitely Give You A Head Orgasm

If you haven’t heard of ASMR, then you’re missing out on some quality euphoria.

Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response is the technical term for what some call ‘head orgasms’, or ‘brain tingles.’ The deeply relaxing and comforting feeling is a response to some sort of sensory stimuli and the triggers vary from person to person. Not to mention it’s a natural and free source of anxiety release.

I was having the biggest anxiety attack and this ASMR video damn near saved my life lol. — not your average 4 (@BlackWilHunting) February 21, 2018

Some of the most popular ASMR triggers include whispering, cleaning, making slime and nail tapping — some even like to watch videos of pimples being popped or joints being cracked. But viral star Spirit Payton took the sensory response genre to the next level with her Youtube show ASMRTheChew.

Food sounds may not be you thing, but if you watch enough ASMR videos, you’ll find your niché. Hit the flip for more ASMR triggers — maybe you’ll find “the one.”

