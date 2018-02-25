How Black Tony Got Stuck Wrapped Up In A Sex Doll [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony was a little freaked out when he called Rickey Smiley up. He says Pancake brought one of those life-like sex doll over to the trap, and Black Tony couldn’t resist giving it a try. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

