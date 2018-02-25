2 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony was a little freaked out when he called Rickey Smiley up. He says Pancake brought one of those life-like sex doll over to the trap, and Black Tony couldn’t resist giving it a try. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Says He’s Going To Hell After Kicking Over Man In Wheelchair [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Stuck Inside Of A Closet [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Upset That Cam Newton Wasn’t In “Black Panther” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Tisha Campbell-Martin Is Asking For Spousal Support In Divorce From Duane Martin
- She Ready! Tiffany Haddish To Be First Black Woman To Host The MTV Movie And TV Awards
- Slay! CoverGirl Features Their First Black Model With Vitiligo In New Campaign
- AMC, Color of Change to Provide Free ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Tickets to Underprivileged Kids
- How Black Tony Got Stuck Wrapped Up In A Sex Doll [EXCLUSIVE]
- Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling Talk Wrinkle, Loving Your Hair & Negative Energy
- Yes, This Woman Just Used Her Baby As An Umbrella
- Have You Ever Seen A Prison Beauty Pageant? It’s A Thing
- Taylor Bennett Rejects The Status Quo In New Track ‘Minimum Wage’
- Bald Head, Don’t Care: 6 Bold And Beautiful Women That Effortlessly Rock No Hair
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)
1. Trevor Noah & Luptia Nyong'o1 of 15
2. LeBron James2 of 15
3. Marlon Wayans3 of 15
4. Dennis Rodman4 of 15
5. Chris Tucker5 of 15
6. Bill Bellamy6 of 15
7. Cynthia Bailey7 of 15
8. Angela Simmons8 of 15
9. Rihanna9 of 15
10. Niecy Nash & Ru Paul10 of 15
11. Queen Latifah11 of 15
12. Guy Torry12 of 15
13. Ayesha & Steph Curry13 of 15
14. Jesse Williams14 of 15
15. Viola Davis15 of 15
comments – Add Yours