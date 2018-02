Y’all know Safaree, Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend and hypeman turned reality star. Well nudes of him have leaked, and it seems like the ladies, and men that go that way, thoroughly approve of his package.

Safaree right now watching everyone’s reaction pic.twitter.com/lTjh6yuhSI — This Woman (@KingThandie) February 26, 2018

We’re just going to collect the thirstiest and funniest tweets, for archival purposes.

Yeah, that’s all we got to say about that.

I was being nosey trying to see why everybody was talking about safaree and I just…. pic.twitter.com/jTwzhwUgBv — Harper Avery Award (@TroyNoBolton_) February 26, 2018

Every female after seeing Safaree pic.twitter.com/GfXvSDxHma — Brownskinnn💗✨ (@Lovely_Wreyna) February 26, 2018

Safaree songs kinda sounding alright to me now pic.twitter.com/lE3Lf7ldbL — daisy. (@Whittaughther) February 26, 2018

Minding your business then you see safaree on your tl…. pic.twitter.com/oyJAlwIB1h — Justus1217 (@Justus1712) February 26, 2018

Looking at your man’s after seeing Safaree’s pic.twitter.com/5uOAuZxwn7 — This Woman (@KingThandie) February 26, 2018

When you go do some investigating and find out why everybody’s tweeting about #Safaree 😅 pic.twitter.com/KeLYXwFIpx — ✨Mek✨ (@MsPecan_88) February 26, 2018

Oh My! Safaree got a big ol’ dick 🤤 pic.twitter.com/p1KvCdVHu8 — flower girl (@_stan1989) February 26, 2018

Black women looking at their man after seeing Safaree pic.twitter.com/KJcr0evUvO — A. B., Esq. (@ivyleague1908) February 26, 2018

