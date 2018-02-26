Contests
Set If Off Shopping Spree Sweepstakes

Posted 2 hours ago
Set It Off Cast

Do you want to shop with Cleo from Set It Off aka Da Brat and win tickets to the play? Hot 107.9 and Je’Caryous Johnson Presents are giving you the opportunity to win a $500 shopping spree this Friday at The Athlete’s Foot (564 Lee St. in Downtown Atlanta)

Athletes Foot

Register to below for your chance to win! Contest ends this Thursday and winner must be available this Friday to shop.

Set It Off The Play is at The Cobb Energy Center March 9th-11th For tickets visit ticketmaster.com

