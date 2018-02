Join The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Friday, March 2nd at City Winery for Xscape Unplugged!

This Friday, join your favorite morning show personalities; Rickey Smiley, Da Brat, Headkrack, Gray Wit Da Tea & Ms. Juicy live at City Winery, 650 North Avenue from 6am to 10am featuring live acoustic performance’s from Xscape! Doors open at 5am. Get there early! It’s first come first serve!!!!

Register below your chance to win VIP seats plus meet & greet passes and visit hotspotatl.com for your chance to register!!!