Black People Who Are Banned From Traveling To Wakanda [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 19 hours ago
27 reads
With the success of “Black Panther,” Wakanda pride is at an all-time high. But some of the folks who are hopping on the bandwagon, actually won’t be allowed entry into the country, like R. Kelly. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

