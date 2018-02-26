Foxy Brown Defends Russell Simmons After Sexual Assault Allegations

Foxy Brown was just a teenager when she met and was signed to Russell Simmons company, Def Jam Recordings. Recently, Simmons has been accused of sexually assaulting several women and since then has parted ways with some of his companies. Brown recently spoke out in support of Simmons and wants people to know how great of a man he is.
An open letter……….💋 Attesting to the character of the man who, as a teenager saved my life. Salaciousness and scandal garners headlines. Cowards cower, during times of tumult. But as inarguably, Russell’s biggest Def Jam female protege, (who birthed an era of overtly evocative stars), the man I’ve known and loved, was nothing more than the respectful, respected, gentleman and GODFATHER OF HIP-HOP we’ve all adored. In staunch support, Praying for you Russ!💋 Let’s send our LOVE. ❤️Fox @unclerush
I’m in Bali writing, meditating at holy sites and practicing asanas. Letting everyone speak, while I listen. Focusing and praying to realize one goal, BEING A MORE USEFUL SERVANT OF GOD. I want to fully devote myself to my daughters, the underserved communities I've always worked with and the growth of a new conscious community. We need a revolution of consciousness. Now is the time for new beginnings. One awakened being at time.
Since the allegations have started he’s been under investigation by NYPD’s Special Victims Unit. Hip Hop DX also mentioned that Simmons faces a $5 million lawsuit by one of the women. Earlier this week Simmons posted a note on Instagram from Bali saying, “temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.”
