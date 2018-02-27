Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Chadwick Boseman, Blac Chyna, Will Smith & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Headkrack & Da Brat went off again in yet another awesome Flow & Go. They rapped about Black Panther, Will Smith‘s Instagram followers, Blac Chyna‘s latest sex tape, and more. Plus, Rickey Smiley takes a shot at the freestyle, too! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

