National
Home > National

The Beyhive Is Swarming Social Media Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Snapchat

Global Grind

Posted 15 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Beyonc

Source: Mondadori Portfolio / Getty

 

BeyHive Is Swarming Snapchat Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Account

The BeyHive is in a frenzy again after video of Queen Bey and Blue Ivy with snapchat filters surfaced earlier today. Many people have believe the superstar had a secret snapchat account for years but no-one has had definitive proof until now. Now social media is going into overdrive trying to find Bey’s username.

 

 

Here are a few people going crazy over Beyonce’s secret snapchat:

 

 

Click through to see a few more hilarious posts about Bey’s secret account:

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest