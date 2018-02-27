LL Cool J’s Daughter Has Beautiful Moroccan Themed Baby Shower [VIDEO]

LL Cool J’s family were all dressed to impress at his daughter India’s Moroccan themed baby shower. The rapper shared on Instagram pictures and videos from this lavish event. Just last summer he was walking her down the isle now he’s getting ready to welcome his grandson.

#babyshower A post shared by LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) on Feb 24, 2018 at 2:59pm PST

#BabyShower A post shared by LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) on Feb 24, 2018 at 7:30pm PST

His daughter wore a royal blue dress and his wife wore purple. LL Cool J and the entire family were smiling from ear to ear for this occasion. The rapper even sat in royal chair to celebrate the event. Congratulations to the family!

