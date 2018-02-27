LL Cool J’s family were all dressed to impress at his daughter India’s Moroccan themed baby shower. The rapper shared on Instagram pictures and videos from this lavish event. Just last summer he was walking her down the isle now he’s getting ready to welcome his grandson.
His daughter wore a royal blue dress and his wife wore purple. LL Cool J and the entire family were smiling from ear to ear for this occasion. The rapper even sat in royal chair to celebrate the event. Congratulations to the family!
RELATED: LL Cool J Responds To His Former “In The House” Co-Star Maia Campbell Refusing Help
RELATED: Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For Her New Princess [PHOTOS]
RELATED: Is Kim Kardashian’s Explanation For Not Inviting Her Surrogate To The Baby Shower Enough? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Nipsey Hussle Victory Lap Meet & Greet At DTLR
- Black-Owned Beauty Brand ‘The Lip Bar’ Arrives At Target
- LL Cool J’s Daughter Has Beautiful Moroccan Themed Baby Shower [VIDEO]
- ‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree’s Remix is STRAAAAIT…For Obvious Reasons
- Reginae Carter Goes Off On Trolls Making For Fun Of Her Baby Sister [VIDEO]
- For The Culture: ‘Set It Off’ Heads To The Stage
- Why The Internet Is In Love With Erykah Badu’s Daughter [VIDEO]
- Tiffany Haddish Speaks Out On Netflix Deal
- The Beyhive Is Swarming Social Media Looking For Beyonce’s Secret Snapchat
- White Teen Who Lied About Being Raped By 3 Black Men Found Guilty