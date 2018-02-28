Black Tony Demands To Be Hooked Up With Someone From Xscape [EXCLUSIVE]

When Black Tony called up, Rickey Smiley told him that the ladies of Xscape would be joining the morning show later on in the week. Black Tony immediately demanded to be hooked up with one of them, regardless of their relationship status. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

