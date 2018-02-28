Amber Rose Lands Business Deal With Sex Toy Brand [VIDEO]

Amber Rose has never been ashamed of her body or speak on topics about sexuality. She created “Amber Rose SlutWalk” to bring attention to people slut-shamming others. According to BET, Rose is all about self-love, exploring your sexual desires and has just landed a $10 million dollar deal with LELO, the leading sex toy brand.

She will use her 16.7 million Instagram followers to help her become successful in the sex toy industry. While some might think this industry is taboo by 2030 it will make close to $30 billion. In a recent interview Rose gave masturbation tips and discovering the truth while you have “the safest sex in the world.”

Rose said about entering this field, “I wanted to develop a really cool line— kind of for everyone. We have a [sex] toy for couples. We have a toy if you like penetration and clitoris stimulation. We have a little bit for everybody! I wanted to have a little bit for everyone so that they can try different things.” She is excited about this venture and hopes she can help fans with some pleasure.

