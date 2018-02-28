Amber Rose Lands Business Deal With Sex Toy Brand [VIDEO]

Amber Rose has never been ashamed of her body or speak on topics about sexuality. She created “Amber Rose SlutWalk” to bring attention to people slut-shamming others. According to BET, Rose is all about self-love, exploring your sexual desires and has just landed a $10 million dollar deal with LELO, the leading sex toy brand.
She will use her 16.7 million Instagram followers to help her become successful in the sex toy industry. While some might think this industry is taboo by 2030 it will make close to $30 billion. In a recent interview Rose gave masturbation tips and discovering the truth while you have “the safest sex in the world.”
IT'S HERE! the brand new sonic massager, the SONA has arrived. Check the link in the BIO. @amberrose, sexual pioneer and creator of #SlutWalk, had a lot of love for our latest creation. Watch the video to see her thoughts! #LELO #SONA #ClitorallyMindblowing #SonicWaves #PleasureObjects #SexToys #SelfLove #Sex #AmberRose Video credit: @amberrose
Rose said about entering this field, “I wanted to develop a really cool line— kind of for everyone. We have a [sex] toy for couples. We have a toy if you like penetration and clitoris stimulation. We have a little bit for everybody! I wanted to have a little bit for everyone so that they can try different things.” She is excited about this venture and hopes she can help fans with some pleasure.
RELATED: Amber Rose Explains What Drives Her Crazy About Wiz Khalifa [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Wiz Khalifa & Amber Rose Go All Out For Son’s 5th Birthday Party [VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Amber Rose Is Shutting Down Internet Trolls
The Latest:
- Video: Coca Vango “I Can’t Wait”
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Presents: Xscap3 Unplugged
- Serena Williams got billboards, but what’s the best gift Bae ever got you to cheer you up?!? #ReecQOTD
- Get Working Today! See who is hiring in the metro Atlanta.
- Nipsey Hussle Talks Victory Lap, Master P, Jeezy, And More With B High
- This University Wants To Snatch Their Honorary Degree Back From Trump
- Watch A Good Samaritan Save Lives By Getting A Drunk Driver Off The Road
- The “Say My Name” Video By Destiny’s Cousins Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today
- It’s On Now: Shaquille O’Neal Kicks Off The #FamilyDanceChallenge And Challenges LeBron James, Kevin Hart & More
- Amber Rose Lands Business Deal With Sex Toy Brand [VIDEO]