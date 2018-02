It’s hard to come by someone who will go above and beyond to save the lives of others. Watch what happens when this good samaritan from San Antonio witnessed a drunk driver’s car swerving for miles on the highway and decides to put an end to it before someone gets hurt.

Crazy day in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/XooH6q9YPP — Dlew (@bannas24) February 27, 2018

Good job! He also says he wants to be a cop someday. Let’s hope he makes that dream a reality.

