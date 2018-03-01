How Mary J. Blige Lost Money On “Mudbound” Because Of Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige is not only an incredible singer, but scored an Oscar nomination for her role in the Netflix movie, “Mudbound.” In 2016, the singer filed for divorce from Kendu Isaacs and since then has been fighting hard to maintain her career. EurWeb reports that due to spousal support, Blige didn’t even make money off the film.

Blige was order to pay Isaac’s $30,000 a month, and last year tried to get it bumped up to $65,000. He claimed that he doesn’t have money and hasn’t been able to find work since they separated. Isaac also accused Blige of making money from writing songs about their marriage on her “Strength of a Woman” album.

The judge has denied more money to him, but they will be back in court to settle this again. For the past several months she also has been covering their $12 million debt. We will just have to wait and see what happens after the court proceedings.

