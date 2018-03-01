Rickey Smiley Shares His Favorite Moments From Karaoke Night At The StarDome! [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley is hype about his new gig hosting karaoke night at the StarDome. The night before, Rickey says, the whole place was packed with enthusiastic folks. Rickey recalls some of the night’s highlights, like a man’s sharp suit “made out of casket linen.” He also made one side of the comedy club into a choir!

Plus, Rickey Smiley talks about his son Brandon rolling through to reprise he karaoke favorite. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

