Special K Provides “New Speak” You Can Use To Improve Tough Situations [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of the News You Can’t Use, Special K has some useful tools. In this day and age, language and how we choose to use it is very important. Nowadays, companies, celebrities and even our president uses “New Speak” to explain themselves out of tough situations. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Special K Tells The Story Of The First Documented Incident Of The Trillin Baby Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K Uncovers Truths Of Dating That People Avoid Revealing [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K & Da Brat Face Off With Government Names [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: