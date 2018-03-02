Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Special K Provides “New Speak” You Can Use To Improve Tough Situations [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 13 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

In this edition of the News You Can’t Use, Special K has some useful tools. In this day and age, language and how we choose to use it is very important. Nowadays, companies, celebrities and even our president uses “New Speak” to explain themselves out of tough situations. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Special K Tells The Story Of The First Documented Incident Of The Trillin Baby Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K Uncovers Truths Of Dating That People Avoid Revealing [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K & Da Brat Face Off With Government Names [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

15 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Continue reading Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest