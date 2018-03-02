2 reads Leave a comment
In this edition of the News You Can’t Use, Special K has some useful tools. In this day and age, language and how we choose to use it is very important. Nowadays, companies, celebrities and even our president uses “New Speak” to explain themselves out of tough situations. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Special K Tells The Story Of The First Documented Incident Of The Trillin Baby Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Special K Uncovers Truths Of Dating That People Avoid Revealing [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Special K & Da Brat Face Off With Government Names [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- ‘How To Get Away With Scandal’ Recap: The AnnOlivia Voltron Is Women’s History Month Goals
- How Nischelle Turner Missed Out On Dating Common [VIDEO]
- First Black Woman To Own A NASCAR Team Is Ready To Race
- Chloe X Halle On How Their Music Tastes Combine In Their Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Kevin Durant Donates $10 Million For Disadvantaged Kids To Attend College [VIDEO]
- Special K Provides “New Speak” You Can Use To Improve Tough Situations [EXCLUSIVE]
- Donald Glover buys Cookies From Girlscout Who went Viral with “Redbone” Cover
- Ne-Yo’s Wife Claims The Backlash Over ‘Hawaiian Silky Hair’ Comment Is Because People Assume She’s White Or Mixed
- Trick Daddy Goes Off On Rant About How Parents Are Failing Kids [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Quiz: Are People Who Eat Crunchy Peanut Butter Evil?
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)
15 photos Launch gallery
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (2/17 to 2/23)
1. Trevor Noah & Luptia Nyong'o1 of 15
2. LeBron James2 of 15
3. Marlon Wayans3 of 15
4. Dennis Rodman4 of 15
5. Chris Tucker5 of 15
6. Bill Bellamy6 of 15
7. Cynthia Bailey7 of 15
8. Angela Simmons8 of 15
9. Rihanna9 of 15
10. Niecy Nash & Ru Paul10 of 15
11. Queen Latifah11 of 15
12. Guy Torry12 of 15
13. Ayesha & Steph Curry13 of 15
14. Jesse Williams14 of 15
15. Viola Davis15 of 15
comments – Add Yours