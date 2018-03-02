Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watching Bearded Men Do The #MBakuChallenge Is So Rewarding

Hello Beautiful

Posted 7 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Winston Duke visits The IMDb Show

Source: Rich Polk / Getty

The #Mbakuchallenge is the latest social media trend going viral and we’re just sitting back watching with joy as bearded men take on the leader of the Jabari tribe’s scene-stealing voice.

It’s Challenge Day! #Mbaku @winstoncduke

A post shared by Zai (@sir_iscott) on

So menacingly good.

We recently caught up with Winston Duke, who plays M’Baku, and he had his to say about his newfound fame.

RELATED STORIES:

5 Takeaways From The Atlantic’s ‘Black Panther’ Chat With Ta-Nehisi Coates, Chadwick Boseman & Lupita Nyong’o

‘Black Panther’ Star Winston Duke Reacts To The Internet’s Thirst’

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest