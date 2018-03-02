Watching Bearded Men Do The #MBakuChallenge Is So Rewarding

So I think it’s safe to say my brother @iamphisho has the best #MBakuChallenge 😩😩😩 Like danggg took me back to the movie. I wanna go see it again this weekend! #BlackPanther #WakandaForever @winstoncduke #JabariTribe

A post shared by The Epitomi Event Planning (@theepitomi) on Mar 2, 2018 at 7:01am PST