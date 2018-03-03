Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Xscap3’s Sultry Live Performance Of New Song “Dream Killa” [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted March 3, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Xscap3 (also known as Xscape, when Kandi Burruss is around) was hanging out with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live in Atlanta. They gave a stellar performance of some of their hits, new and old. In this clip, they delivered a gorgeous and sultry performance of their song, “Dream Killa,” which came out as 2017 came to a close. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Tamika Scott Of Xscape Reveals How She Broke Her Leg On A Sex Swing [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Xscap3’s Stunning Performance Of “Who Can I Run To?” Live In Atlanta! [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Tiny Reveals How Kandi Finally Got On Board For The Xscape Reunion [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen

Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]

Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest