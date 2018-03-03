Xscap3’s Sultry Live Performance Of New Song “Dream Killa” [EXCLUSIVE]

Xscap3 (also known as Xscape, when Kandi Burruss is around) was hanging out with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live in Atlanta. They gave a stellar performance of some of their hits, new and old. In this clip, they delivered a gorgeous and sultry performance of their song, “Dream Killa,” which came out as 2017 came to a close. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
