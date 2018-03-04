Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Xscape Hits Us With Soaring Vocals In Live Performance Of “Understanding” [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted March 4, 2018
Xscap3 was hanging out with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live at City Winery in Atlanta. They performed their sunny,  harmonious 1993 song, “Understanding,” delivering beautiful, soaring vocals to the crowd. Click on the audio player to hear the whole outstanding performance in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

Latest