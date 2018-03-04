Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Blac Youngsta Shares Good Spirits Ahead Of Young Dolph Shooting Case [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Posted March 4, 2018
Blac Youngsta is hype about his new album, “223,” which is available now. He talks about being in good spirits ahead of his court date over a shootout that targeted Young Dolph.

Plus, he explains why he’s not so eager to be shouting himself and his social media out at all times. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

