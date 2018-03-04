Special K & Rock-T Struggle To Make Listeners Laugh With Their Corniest Jokes [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

While “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” was live onstage at Atlanta’s city winery, Rock-T and Special K whipped out their silliest, corniest jokes to try to get two listeners to double over in laughter and spit their water out. But their supply of corny jokes ca’t quite get two listeners to budge, so Rickey Smiley and Headkrack stepped in, too! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Special K Provides “New Speak” You Can Use To Improve Tough Situations [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Special K Tells The Story Of The First Documented Incident Of The Trillin Baby Daddy [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why The Eagles Will Win Super Bowl 52 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rock-T Meets Fan Who Is Sure His Cooking Is Better Than Rickey Smiley’s! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: