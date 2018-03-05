How Did Tory Lanez Piss Off Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE]

Tory Lanez‘s second album came out, and it features a whole bunch of heavy hitting artists. Among them, however, is not Nicki Minaj, because she pulled her verse from his song “Shooters.” Recently, in an interview, Tory explained how, because of a badly worded text message, that exchange went down. Check out this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Why Nicki Minaj & Nas Were Never Going To Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How A Group Of Kids Inspired Tory Lanez To Release “LUV” As A Single [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Tory Lanez On Kicking The “Broke Mentality” Now That He’s Successful [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Mariah Carey Start “Idol” Beef With Nicki Minaj? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: