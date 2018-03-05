Did The Oscars Disrespect Mary J. Blige? [EXCLUSIVE]

At this year’s Oscar’s, Mary J. Blige was up for two nominations: best original song and best supporting actress. She did not win in either category, but delivered one of the most memorable performances of the night, mounting her nominated song, “Mighty River.”

According to Gary With Da Tea, the fact the Academy had Mary J. up there performing, but didn’t give her an award, is major disrespect. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Can The Artist Who Broke Up Mary J. Blige’s Marriage Still Have A Career? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Does “What’s The 411?” With Headkrack! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mary J. Blige: “I Was Suffering In My Marriage & Nobody Knew” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest: