How Kobe Bryant’s Oscar Win Defied Expectations [EXCLUSIVE]

Last night, the 2018 Oscars aired and made a winner out of just about everyone who deserved a win. Tiffany Haddish and Maya Rudolph were a dynamic duo as they presented a couple of awards and got us laughing. Jordan Peele then made history as he became the first black person to win the award for Best Original Screenplay

And Kobe Bryant became the first NBA player to ever win an Oscar, taking the best animated short film award for “Dear Basketball,” which he wrote. In his speech, he noted that the win was a validating moment for him amidst doubtful predictions from folks around him. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

