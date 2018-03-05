Here Are All The Products You Need To Achieve Zendaya’s Sleek Top Knot

Zendaya gave us a grown up and Grecian goddess vibe on the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

The young starlet was styled by Law Roach and wore a Giambattista Valli brown gown on the carpet. Her sleek top knot was achieved by celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen. Stephen revealed, “Zendaya and I went back and forth about her look for tonight’s show, but ultimately landed on a sleek and chic top knot to enhance the elegant silhouette created by her Giambattista Valli dress.”

We show you how to achieve this laid top knot, below.

Stephen prepped Zendaya’s damp hair by spritzing Dove Style+Care Smooth & Shine Heat Protection Spray ($5.99) throughout before blow drying as straight as possible. Once the hair was dry, Stephen sprayed it with Suave Professionals Natural Hold Compressed Micro Mist Hairspray ($3.94), and separated her hair in half from ear-to-ear and brushed the top section into a high ponytail, securing it with an elastic. Next, she brushed the bottom section up and secured the two pieces together and twisted them into a little knot. Stephen secured the hair with hairpins and reveals a pro tip: “Separating the hair into sections allows for more control over the look and ensure security through the night.” Stephen finished the look with TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Smooth ($4.99) to keep strands sleek and in place all night, without the stiffness and crunch of a traditional hairspray. This hairspray will keep the edges of natural hair laid.

For the Vanity Fair Oscars Party, Zendaya added some gold hair clips to her top knot for a fun accessory.

A top knot is perfect for running errands as well as a night out on the town. Beauties, if you try this look, tag us @HelloBeautiful on social media.

