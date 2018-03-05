Brother Of Michigan University Student Who Killed Their Parents Speaks Out: ‘This Is Not Who He Is’

Photo by

National
Home > National

Brother Of Michigan University Student Who Killed Their Parents Speaks Out: ‘This Is Not Who He Is’

Russell Matthew Davis is the brother of the shooter at Central Michigan University.

NewsOne

Posted 13 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment

On Friday, March 2,  19-year-old James Davis, Jr. reportedly shot his parents in his dorm room due to a “domestic dispute.” The victims were James Davis Sr. and Diva Davis, both 47. The motive for the shooting is unknown but there are reports he had a “bad reaction” to drugs. Now, his old brother is speaking out.

SEE ALSO: Here’s How The NRA Supported The Parkland School Shooter

Russell Matthew Davis wrote on Facebook, “It’s so surreal, I’m in shock and even in denial… it’s a hard pill to swallow, a heavy load to bear. I can’t wrap my mind around this, nor make any sense of this.” He also added, “To the media and opinionated people… Please don’t make a villain of my brother… that is NOT who he is… and despite the circumstances, he also lost a mother and father… And I LOVE him. Consider that!” See the full post below:

After the shooting, James Davis, Jr. was on the run for 17 hours. He was finally captured the morning of March 3.  The weapon was a handgun that was registered to his father.

Our condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Racists Post Images Of Battered Women To Claim They Were Attacked By ‘Black Panther’ Fans

Jury Awards $37M To Family Of Korryn Gaines For Shooting Her And Her Son

2018 Winter Olympic Games - Opening Ceremony

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

14 photos Launch gallery

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest