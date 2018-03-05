Features
Home > Features

Childish Gambino And Rae Sremmurd Announce 2018 North American Tour

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 14 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 2

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty

GRAMMY, Golden Globe and Emmy-Award winning and multi-talented recording artist, actor, and producer Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino announced dates for his upcoming North American tour with special guest Rae Sremmurd. Produced by Live Nation in partnership with Wolf + Rothstein, the month-long outing will visit 13 cities across North America, kicking off in Atlanta on September 6 and wrapping in Vancouver on September 30 with a Houston date on September 22.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 9 at 12pm local time at Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, March 6 at 12pm local time through Thursday, March 8 at 10pm local time.

CHILDISH GAMBINO WITH SPECIAL GUEST RAE SREMMURD TOUR DATES:

Thu Sep 06 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
Sat Sep 08 Chicago, IL United Center
Mon Sep 10 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Wed Sep 12 Boston, MA TD Garden
Fri Sep 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Tue Sep 18 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Wed Sep 19 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Sat Sep 22 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sun Sep 23 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wed Sept 26 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Thu Sept 27 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Sat Sept 29 Seattle, WA KeyArena
Sun Sep 30 Vancouver, BC

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest