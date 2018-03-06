Blac Youngsta’s Full Interview On “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Youngsta came through to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!” He talks about living his best life, and why he isn’t giving out hand-outs despite how rich he is. He talks about his no-lying policy, being from Memphis, and some of his favorite upcoming Memphis rappers. He talks about how he developed into an original, unique artist rather than copying his favorites, and how long it took for him to do that.

Blac Youngsta also discusses his admiration for Boosie, and why he doesn’t really beef with anybody much. He laughs about imitating Yo Gotti, and how he met and befriended him by crashing his music video. Check out this exclusive video to hear about all of that and more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

