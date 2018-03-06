Woman Nails Line From “Set It Off” Without Even Saying A Word! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Da Brat is heading to stages across the country in the play adaptation of the classic 1996 film “Set It Off.” To celebrate this momentous occasion, listeners hopped onstage with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live at City Winery in Atlanta. They played a little game, delivering an iconic line from the show, to see who could do it the best.
Everyone gave it their all, but one woman had the whole crowd hyped up when she managed to nail the challenge without even saying a word! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Gary With Da Tea And Da Brat Fight With Bible Verses [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Da Brat Was Making Fun Of Gary With Da Tea [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Da Brat Makes Gary With Da Tea Pop Off! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- London Rapper Little Simz Auditioned To Play Shuri In ‘Black Panther‘
- Mia Khalifa Quit Porn After Threats From ISIS
- WWYD: Parent Rushes Court To Square Up With High School Basketball Player
- Tuesday Tip: How To Tie A Necktie
- Bag Secured: Nas Makes $40 Million In Amazon Ring Buyout
- Houston Texans Will Reprtedly Pass On Players Who Protested Anthem
- The Boss Is Back: Rick Ross Returns To Instagram After Hospital
- ‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy And Trina Have A Cookout Where The Ratchets Collide
- ‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Bri Gets Sassy With Remy Ma Then Gets Shut Down
- Gary’s Tea: Who Was Beyonce Coming For In Her “Top Off” Verse? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Da Brat [PHOTOS]
Da Brat [PHOTOS]
1. Gary With Da Tea, Debra Antney, Da Brat, Headkrack, Ms JuicySource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 1 of 38
2. Da Brat On The SoSoSummer17 TourSource:Instagram 2 of 38
3. Bambi, Da Brat, MontanaSource:Instagram 3 of 38
4. Gary With Da Tea, Porsha Williams, Da Brat, Jussie Smollett, & Headkrack.Source:Instagram 4 of 38
5. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 5 of 38
6. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 6 of 38
7. Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 7 of 38
8. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 8 of 38
9. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 9 of 38
10. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 10 of 38
11. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 11 of 38
12. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 12 of 38
13. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 13 of 38
14. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 14 of 38
15. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 15 of 38
16. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 16 of 38
17. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 17 of 38
18. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 18 of 38
19. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 19 of 38
20. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 20 of 38
21. Da BratSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 21 of 38
22. Da BratSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 22 of 38
23. Da BratSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 23 of 38
24. Da BratSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 24 of 38
25. Da BratSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 25 of 38
26. Da BratSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 26 of 38
27. Da BratSource:StarterCAM 27 of 38
28. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 28 of 38
29. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 29 of 38
30. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 30 of 38
31. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 31 of 38
32. Gary With Da Tea, Da Brat, Ice Cube, HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 32 of 38
33. Da Brat, Gary With Da Tea, Keyshia Cole, HeadkrackSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 33 of 38
34. Da BratSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 34 of 38
35. Da Brat & Jermaine DupriSource:Rickeysmileymorningshow.com 35 of 38
36. T.I., Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 36 of 38
37. Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 37 of 38
38. Pharrell Williams, Janelle Monaè, Da Brat & Crew From The Rickey Smiley Morning ShowSource:StarterCAM / RickeySmileyMorningShow.com 38 of 38