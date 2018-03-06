Woman Nails Line From “Set It Off” Without Even Saying A Word! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Da Brat is heading to stages across the country in the play adaptation of the classic 1996 film “Set It Off.” To celebrate this momentous occasion, listeners hopped onstage with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live at City Winery in Atlanta. They played a little game, delivering an iconic line from the show, to see who could do it the best.

Everyone gave it their all, but one woman had the whole crowd hyped up when she managed to nail the challenge without even saying a word! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

