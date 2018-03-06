It’s Over: Mary J. Blige Settles Divorce With Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige is finally putting her estranged husband behind her.

The drama is over for Mary!

Mary and her ex Kendu Isaacs have reached a settlement in their split, according to TMZ.com. The pair were scheduled to head to court in L.A. this morning to begin their divorce proceedings, but the trial was called off.

Reportedly, the pair reached a settlement on Friday, but details of the deal have not been made public at this time.

