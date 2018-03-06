Who Are 5 Famous People Named James? [EXCLUSIVE]

“5 On It” is the seemingly easy, notoriously difficult, game that Headkrack uses to pull his mindtricks on people! When Headkrack tells this listener to name five famous people named “James,” this guy runs down a list pretty quickly. But, nobody knows what he’s talking about. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Headkrack Explains How “Unsolved” Got The Facts Wrong About Biggie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Headkrack Delivers Killer Live Performance Of “All The Way Lit” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Headkrack’s “5 On It” Question Causes Da Brat To Stand Up For Women Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: