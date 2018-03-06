Who Are 5 Famous People Named James? [EXCLUSIVE]

1 reads Leave a comment
“5 On It” is the seemingly easy, notoriously difficult, game that Headkrack uses to pull his mindtricks on people! When Headkrack tells this listener to name five famous people named “James,” this guy runs down a list pretty quickly. But, nobody knows what he’s talking about. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: Headkrack Explains How “Unsolved” Got The Facts Wrong About Biggie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack Delivers Killer Live Performance Of “All The Way Lit” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Headkrack’s “5 On It” Question Causes Da Brat To Stand Up For Women Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- London Rapper Little Simz Auditioned To Play Shuri In ‘Black Panther‘
- Mia Khalifa Quit Porn After Threats From ISIS
- WWYD: Parent Rushes Court To Square Up With High School Basketball Player
- Tuesday Tip: How To Tie A Necktie
- Bag Secured: Nas Makes $40 Million In Amazon Ring Buyout
- Houston Texans Will Reprtedly Pass On Players Who Protested Anthem
- The Boss Is Back: Rick Ross Returns To Instagram After Hospital
- ‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trick Daddy And Trina Have A Cookout Where The Ratchets Collide
- ‘LHHNYS8’ Reunion Recap: Bri Gets Sassy With Remy Ma Then Gets Shut Down
- Gary’s Tea: Who Was Beyonce Coming For In Her “Top Off” Verse? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
2018 Academy Awards [PHOTOS]
24 photos Launch gallery
2018 Academy Awards [PHOTOS]
1. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 2 of 24
3. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 3 of 24
4. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ShowSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. Oscar Awards 2018 ArrivalsSource:WENN 6 of 24
7. 90th Annual Academy Awards - Red CarpetSource:Getty 7 of 24
8. Common With His MomSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 9 of 24
10. Oscar Awards 2018 ArrivalsSource:WENN 10 of 24
11. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 12 of 24
13. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 13 of 24
14. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 24
15. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 16 of 24
17. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Oscar Awards 2018 ArrivalsSource:WENN 18 of 24
19. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 19 of 24
20. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 20 of 24
21. 90th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 24
22. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 22 of 24
23. US-OSCARS-ARRIVALSSource:Getty 23 of 24
24. ABC's Coverage Of The 90th Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty 24 of 24
comments – Add Yours