Gary’s Tea: Who Was Beyonce Coming For In Her “Top Off” Verse? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Beyonce delighted all her fans when DJ Khaled‘s new song, “Top Off,” featuring her, Jay-Z and Future, dropped suddenly. Bey has a verse- yes, a verse -on the song that is absolute fire, and even has some fans calling for her to do a rap album.

Some of the most talked about parts of Beyonce’s verse, however, could be interpreted as a diss to some particular people. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

