What Put Rick Ross In The Hospital? [EXCLUSIVE]

Posted 9 hours ago
The hip-hop community was shocked and scared over the weekend when reports began circulating that Rick Ross is in the hospital. Things escalated when it was rumored that he was on life-support, but that thankfully ended up not being true at all.

He was, however, admitted into the hospital, and we’re still not sure what landed him there. One rumor is left standing: an orgy with three strippers some how lead to a health scare. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

