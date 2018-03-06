Headkrack Explains How “Unsolved” Got The Facts Wrong About Biggie [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

A new episode of the true crime series “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G.” aired this weekend, and of course, Headkrack managed to catch it. He says it was pretty good- but the one thing that ruined it the most was its historical inaccuracy. Headkrack explains what the show got wrong and why entertainment about historical events should be more on point. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from RSMS Uncut on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
