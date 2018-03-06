Wendy Williams Announces Guest-Host While She’s On Hiatus

Wendy Williams will be taking a health hiatus for three weeks and while fans thought she would just be showing old episodes she’s decided to do something different. Madame Noire reports that Jerry O’Connell will take over for Williams during her break. Williams suffers from hyperthyroidism, which is connected to Graves’ disease and nearly fainted the other week.
Williams said, “Jerry has been such a good friend to me and to the show. We’re happy to welcome him as a guest host while I’m out getting much needed rest. Can’t wait to get back in my purple chair!” O’Connell was almost the co-host with Kelly Ripa, but it didn’t work out.
O’Connell tweeted his excitement about taking over for Williams. He said, “We love you @wendyshow.” Will you tune in while Wendy Williams is away?
