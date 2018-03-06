Rickey Smiley On How The Way You Treat Your Parents Follows You Through Life [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley talks to the kids and parents out there, as students across the country gear up for spring break. Rickey emphasizes the importance of looking out for your parents, even as a teenager. There a lot of young people out here who don’t have a mother or father and wish they did. Rickey smiley recalls the day of his father’s funeral, and seeing his grandparents’ agony at burying their child.

You can talk about how much you love your parents, but if you don’t show it, what you say means nothing. Kids make mistakes, however, and there is a different between those mistakes and making choices that Put the family in jeopardy. Rickey Smiley also talks about the pain of watching his Uncle’s health suffer, and recalls a time a regular dentist appointment turned into a wake-up call when the dentist noticed how ungrateful he was being. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

