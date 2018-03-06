Why Kobe Bryant’s Dropped Rape Charges Are Taking Center Stage Again [EXCLUSIVE]

In 2003, Kobe Bryant was accused of rape. Ultimately, the case was dropped when the accuser declined to testify, and the incident had largely been forgotten. But with the current focus on sexual assault in the entertainment industry and the #MeToo movement, Kobe Bryant’s momentous Oscar win this weekend is bringing the case back to light. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

