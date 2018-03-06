Why Stevie J Is Headed Back To Prison [EXCLUSIVE]

“Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” star Stevie J is in big trouble with the state of New York, in addition to the federal government. Apparently, he hasn’t been paying his child support, and owes a hefty sum. Last year, an agreement was worked out for Stevie J, who has six kids, including his newest little one with Joseline Hernandez.
Apparently, Stevie J hasn’t been holding up his end of the bargain. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Joseline Hernandez On Repairing Her Relationship With Stevie J [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why Stevie J & Joseline Hernandez Could Lose Their Child [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: What’s Going On With Joseline Hernandez & Stevie J [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
The Latest:
- Migos Songs Get Interesting Reactions From Elders [VIDEO]
- Usher And Wife Are Separating Amid Multiple Herpes Lawsuits
- Michelle Obama Meets 2-Year-Old That Fell In Love With Her Portrait Meets Her [VIDEO]
- Rickey Smiley Tries To Convince Black Tony Not To Put Rims On A Range Rover [EXCLUSIVE]
- Prank Call: Man Threatens To Unplug Woman’s Machine In The Hospital [EXCLUSIVE]
- How Mary J. Blige Rang In A New Phase Of Her Life During Oscar Weekend [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Backstory Ep 5: Christopher Wallace: Notorious B.I.G. Part 1 [Exclusive Interview]
- Timothy Cunningham Still Missing: Reward Grows In CDC Employee’s Disappearance
- Why Gary With Da Tea Is Offended By Chadwick Boseman’s Behavior [EXCLUSIVE]
- Help Wanted At The White House As Employment Opportunities Abound With Nonstop Resignations, Firings