National
Home > National

Hell On Wings: Entire Plane Vomits From Turbulence

One brave passenger live-tweeted the horrific conditions of the DC-London flight that got caught up in this weekend’s nor’easter winds.

Global Grind

Posted 20 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

After hours in a vomit-filled cabin, passengers tried to stage a coup to get some Arby’s.

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest