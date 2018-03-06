Compton Mayor Aja Brown Considering Congressional Bid Against Stacey Dash

Compton Mayor Aja Brown is reportedly contemplating placing her hat in the ring for a congressional run against actress Stacey Dash.

According to TMZ, Brown is gearing up to announce her intentions on Thursday, vying for the 44th Congressional District which covers the cities of Compton, Watts, San Pedro and North Long Beach.

Sources say Brown was encouraged by members of the California congressional delegation after Dash filed to run last month. Apparently insiders believe Dash is running for notoriety, instead of true regard for the district.

Brown, 35, made history as the youngest person elected to the position when she won the mayoral race in 2013. She again won the seat in 2017. Her 12-point initiative has led to lower crime rates, educational programming for Compton adolescents, and also focuses on expanding economic growth for the city’s inhabitants.

SOURCE: TMZ

