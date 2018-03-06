Help Wanted At The White House As Employment Opportunities Abound With Nonstop Resignations, Firings

With all the bragging the president has done about how many people in the country have jobs, he may need to pay more attention closer to home as the White House resignation floodgates just can’t seem to stay shut.

Yet another key White House insider was reportedly set to leave the Trump administration just hours after the president proudly proclaimed that he liked the “conflict” that has routinely led to the departure of dozens of others. The Tuesday afternoon announcement that Gary Cohn, the president’s top economic adviser, has apparently had enough of the madness followed the revelation that another Trump adviser had violated a rule surrounding Alabama’s special election, casting doubt on her future in the White House, too.

President Trump: "Believe me, everybody wants to work in the White House. … It's got tremendous energy. It's tough. I like conflict, I like having two people with different points of view, and I certainly have that, and then I make a decision." https://t.co/sGxX9mgI9K pic.twitter.com/TVdqm9jYRj — CNN (@CNN) March 6, 2018

The developments unfolded after the president hosted the Swedish prime minister in the White House and discussed the revolving door when it came to his staff.

“It’s tough, I like conflict, I like having two people with different points of view – and I certainly have that – and then I make a decision,” Yahoo News reported the president said.

Famous last words.

Soon afterward, it was reported that White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway has violated an election law known as the Hatch Act that says, according to CNN, “that with the exception of the president and the vice president, employees of the executive branch cannot engage in any sort of conduct or speech that might be construed as endorsing one party or one candidate over another.”

This is not Kellyanne Conway's first federal ethics violation. Last year she was cited for promoting Ivanka Trump's products on national television. The entire Trump administration is marked by chaos and corruption. pic.twitter.com/7M6PSe3enA — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 6, 2018

She apparently crossed the line pushing the senate candidacy of accused pedophile Roy Moore.

While the White House was licking those wounds with a steady stream of denials over the announcement by the Office of Special Counsel, Cohn was apparently plotting his escape over a disagreement – or, “conflict” – with the president’s plans to impose a controversial tax on steel and aluminum imports, according to the Associated Press.

The new Fake News narrative is that there is CHAOS in the White House. Wrong! People will always come & go, and I want strong dialogue before making a final decision. I still have some people that I want to change (always seeking perfection). There is no Chaos, only great Energy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

The White House has lost at least 32 key staffers either through firings or resignations. A full list of those people follow, according to MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin. Conway could make it 33, depending on the consequences for her alleged violation.

Trump Firings/Resignations/Departures*

Yates

Flynn

Bharara

Walsh

Comey

Dubke

Shaub

McFarland

Corralo

Spicer

Short

Harvey

Priebus

Mooch

Cohen-Watnick

Bannon

Gorka

Sifakis

Icahn

Lotter

Price

Powell

Manigault

Dearborn

Katz

McCabe

Porter

Brand

Sorensen

Raffel

Hicks

Cohn

*By my count — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 6, 2018

SEE ALSO:

Love and Hip Hop’s Stevie J Going To Prison

Ben Carson Has Botched HUD And Seems To Know He’s A Failure