Marvin Jones III On Why “Black Lightning” Is A Different Kind Of Superhero Show [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Posted 16 hours ago
On The CW network, a new superhero show called “Black Lightning” is garnering a lot of praise. “Black Lightening” was the first black superhero family, created back in 1977 by DC Comics. Marvin Jones III, also known as the rapper Krondon, joined Headkrack to talk about the show and what it has meant to work on it thus far.

Marvin explains how the story manages to be a very relevant and realistic contemporary storyline, dealing with subject matter that affects much of America’s communities today. Marvin talks about his character, “an ex-politician urned underworld boss.” He also shares his excitement for his grandmother and father to see the show. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

