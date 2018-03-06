Why Gary With Da Tea Is Offended By Chadwick Boseman’s Behavior [EXCLUSIVE]

Chadwick Boseman‘s already solid career has heated all the way up after “Black Panther” has taken over box offices worldwide. As he has been spotted out and about since, tabloids have romantically linked him to actresses left and right. Gary With Da Tea is offended by this behavior, claiming that he has appeared by the side of one to many beautiful women. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
