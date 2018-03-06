Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Maybe God Is The Father Of This Baby? [EXCLUSIVE]

According to Danetta, the father of her child can only be one of two guys. Chris, who she was on with last Paternity Test Tuesday, or Tay, who is on this time. After the paternity test proved that Chris was not the father, it was Tay’s turn to confirm that it was his. So it must be Tay’s, because Danetta is definitely sure that it could only possibly be one of them. Definitely. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

