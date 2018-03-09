Does Usher Have A New Boo Already? [PHOTOS]

Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel have made headlines recently after they decided to separate. Bossip is reporting that although this is a hard time, Usher just might be dating someone new already. Rumors are coming out that he is now talking with Amara La Negra.
Amara has been guest co-hosting on “The Real Daytime” and the two saw each other in LA. This week the they allegedly met and left a party together as well. Pictures of the two have surfaced and since then Amara has been pretty quiet. What do you think about Usher and Amara La Negra dating.
RELATED: Why Are Usher & His Wife Separating? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why Amara La Negra Should Open For Justin Timberlake At The Super Bowl [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: LHHMIA Recap: Young Hollywood Makes Peace With Amara La Negra
The Latest:
- Watch David Banner & CeeLo Green’s Music Video For “Magnolia”
- Reec & PAYUA Honor MLK’s Legacy Of Anti-Poverty Work Demonstrated In Food Giveaway!
- Rihanna Has A Brand New Lingerie Line
- Family Friendly Spring Break Ideas!
- D’Angelo Making New Music
- Beyoncè & Jay-Z Throw Mary J. Blige An Oscar After Party
- The “Black Panther” Cast Singing “All My Life” [VIDEO]
- Why Disney Is Contemplating An Oscar Campaign For “Black Panther”
- How Nas Made $40 Million By Investing In Smart Doorbell Company
- Is Mariah Carey Working On A New Album With Roc Nation?