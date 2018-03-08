How Did Black Tony Get Hit With A Baby In Popeyes? [EXCLUSIVE]

6 reads Leave a comment
Black Tony says he got into a huge fight with a stud at Popeyes. As the fight heated up, she whipped out a pocket knife and tried to cut him. But she also tried to hit Black Tony with her own baby! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: Black Tony Apparently Doesn’t Know What “The Cosby Show” Is [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Rickey Smiley Tries To Convince Black Tony Not To Put Rims On A Range Rover [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Is Black Tony Dating Keisha Knight-Pulliam? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Rihanna Has A Brand New Lingerie Line
- Family Friendly Spring Break Ideas!
- D’Angelo Making New Music
- Beyoncè & Jay-Z Throw Mary J. Blige An Oscar After Party
- The “Black Panther” Cast Singing “All My Life” [VIDEO]
- Why Disney Is Contemplating An Oscar Campaign For “Black Panther”
- How Nas Made $40 Million By Investing In Smart Doorbell Company
- Is Mariah Carey Working On A New Album With Roc Nation?
- Kofi Siriboe Reveals Who He’s Dating!?
- ‘HTGAWM’ Recap: There’s A Good Chance That [Redacted] Is Dead
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
20 photos Launch gallery
Celebrities At 2018 NBA All-Star Game [PHOTOS]
1. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 1 of 20
2. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 2 of 20
3. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 3 of 20
4. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 4 of 20
5. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 5 of 20
6. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 6 of 20
7. NBA All-Star Game 2018Source:Getty 7 of 20
8. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 8 of 20
9. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 9 of 20
10. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 10 of 20
11. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 11 of 20
12. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 12 of 20
13. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 13 of 20
14. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 14 of 20
15. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 15 of 20
16. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 16 of 20
17. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 17 of 20
18. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 18 of 20
19. 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 19 of 20
20. Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team StephenSource:Getty 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours