How Did Black Tony Get Hit With A Baby In Popeyes? [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony says he got into a huge fight with a stud at Popeyes. As the fight heated up, she whipped out a pocket knife and tried to cut him. But she also tried to hit Black Tony with her own baby! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

